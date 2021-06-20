FLETA (FLETA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

