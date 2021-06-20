FLO Hits One Day Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

