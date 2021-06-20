Flow Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.33 or 0.00026193 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $395.96 million and $67.22 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

