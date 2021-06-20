Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $25,385.95 and $28,668.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.