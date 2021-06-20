Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.73 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.