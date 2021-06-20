Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FOX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in FOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

