Frontier 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.92 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.