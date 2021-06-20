FSBT API Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,726.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $158,506.19 and $32,726.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

