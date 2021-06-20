Function X (FX) Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $106.99 million and $247,386.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,969,342 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

