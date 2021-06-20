FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00741771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083179 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.