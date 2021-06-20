Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.98 million and $258,155.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00130792 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00174490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.45 or 1.00113146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.75 or 0.00808212 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

