Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.22 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002325 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,977.87 or 0.99449427 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002422 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,729,075 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

