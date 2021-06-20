Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.42 million and $16,219.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

