G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.70 Million

Brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $470.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $503.70 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

