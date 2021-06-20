Gala (GALA) Hits Market Cap of $62.34 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $62.34 million and $272,198.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

