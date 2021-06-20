Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

GAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth about $11,137,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

