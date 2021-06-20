Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $295.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $270.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

