Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

GRMN stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

