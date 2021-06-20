Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

