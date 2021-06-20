Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $773.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.