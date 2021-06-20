Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Generac worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

Shares of GNRC opened at $386.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $391.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.