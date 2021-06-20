General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.16 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

