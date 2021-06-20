Genesis Shards Trading 44.4% Lower This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $110,750.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

