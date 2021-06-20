GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $71,157.72 and approximately $62.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.