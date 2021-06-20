Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $475.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.23 million and the lowest is $442.74 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.