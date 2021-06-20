Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Gentherm worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

