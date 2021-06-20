Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 178,229 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Textron worth $241,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of TXT opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

