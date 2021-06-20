Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,414 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $248,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

