Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of LKQ worth $240,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LKQ by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

