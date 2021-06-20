Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Domino’s Pizza worth $255,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,468,277 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $460.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $462.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

