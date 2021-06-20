Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 123,658 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of PulteGroup worth $300,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 896,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 515,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.67 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

