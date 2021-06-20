Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 192,562 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of JD.com worth $294,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $71.62 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

