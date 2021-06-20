Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,225 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Ulta Beauty worth $296,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $327.19 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

