Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,695 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Tyler Technologies worth $303,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $440.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

