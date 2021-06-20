Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 343,353 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Huntington Bancshares worth $290,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.