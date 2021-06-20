Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Pool worth $264,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $442.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a one year low of $256.85 and a one year high of $449.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

