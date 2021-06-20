Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of RingCentral worth $263,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,740. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

