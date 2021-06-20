Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Whirlpool worth $242,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Whirlpool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 169,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

