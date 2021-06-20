Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Alliant Energy worth $246,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.