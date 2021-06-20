Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Devon Energy worth $237,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 389,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.