Geode Capital Management LLC Has $240.33 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of F5 Networks worth $240,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.