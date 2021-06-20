Geode Capital Management LLC Has $242.52 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Shopify worth $242,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.45. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.