Geode Capital Management LLC Has $257.32 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Teladoc Health worth $257,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.