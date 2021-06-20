Geode Capital Management LLC Has $263.56 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Gartner worth $263,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $233.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.