Geode Capital Management LLC Has $265.20 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $265,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

