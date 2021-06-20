Geode Capital Management LLC Has $300.72 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Quest Diagnostics worth $300,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.