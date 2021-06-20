Geode Capital Management LLC Has $302.99 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of NetApp worth $302,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

