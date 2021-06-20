Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,123,160 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of American Airlines Group worth $277,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,003 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

AAL stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.