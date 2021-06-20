Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 193,163 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of L Brands worth $268,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.