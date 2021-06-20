Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,146 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Lumen Technologies worth $250,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.